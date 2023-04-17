NATIONAL

Kashmir solution lies in exercise of UN resolutions: APHC

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that a durable solution of the Kashmir dispute lies in the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

According to a Kashmir media report on Monday, the APHC leaders Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bashir Ahmed Andrabi, Zabmoorda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Saleem Zargar and Dr Musaib in their statements in Srinagar said that sustainable peace in South Asia is linked to settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

They said that the people of Kashmir had been engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their birthright to self-determination for the past more than seventy years.

The leaders demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including APHC Chairman Masarrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Syed Shahid Yusuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousaf Shah, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo,Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, and Ghulam Qadir Butt lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The leaders appealed to UN Secretary General, António Guterres and other international human rights organizations to help release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists youth, Ulemas, human rights defenders and journalists.

Over 2400 Indian Sikh pilgrims attend Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

