Jamaat chief emphasises political consensus as key to solving challenges

MULTAN: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Siraj ul-Haq has called for a consensus among all political parties as the only solution to Pakistan’s problems.

In an interview with a news-TV station, Haq urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to engage in dialogue before the situation becomes irreversible.

Haq emphasised that political parties should allow the nation to decide who they support and to give the Islamic system a chance to run the country. He called on all political parties to prioritise the national interest over their own political agendas and work together to ensure the welfare of the people.

The Jamaat leader stressed the need for a positive and collective approach before the upcoming elections. He also stated that Jamaat prefers to contest elections independently, with the aim of creating a favourable environment for dialogue among parties.

Highlighting the importance of political consensus and collaboration in addressing Pakistan’s challenges, he said that as the country prepares for the next elections, it is crucial for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and prioritise the nation’s interests above their own.