IHC terminates ECP’s notification for de-notifying Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday terminated the notifications for de-notifying Shandana Gulzar and notifying Roheela Hamid against the special seat of the national assembly.

The court also instructed PTI lawmaker Shandana Gulzar to again take oath as MNA.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the petition filed by Shandana Gulzar against her de-notifying by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court had reserved the verdict previously after hearing arguments from the respondents.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had de-notified Shandana Gulzar after she tendered her resignation from the special seat of the national assembly. The ECP had accepted the nomination papers of Roheela Hamid against the vacant seat. However, the PTI leader had challenged the notifications of ECP before the IHC.