Fawad Ch urges SC to initiate contempt proceedings against PM, cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry urged the Supreme Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal cabinet for not releasing funds for elections in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the PTI stands united on the issue of negotiations, while the government is showing no serious commitment towards it. He emphasised that negotiations can only be held within the limits set by the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

تحریک انصاف مذاکرات کے معاملے پر یکسو ہے، حکومت کی جانب سے مذاکرات پر کوئ سنجیدگی نہیں ہے، مذاکرات صرف آئین اور سپریم کورٹ کی مقرر کردہ حدود میں ہو سکتے ہیں پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ میں اگر انتخابات نہیں ہوتے تو یہ آئین کو سبوتاژ کرنے کے مترادف ہیں، مذاکرات آئین سے باہر نہیں ہو… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 17, 2023

The former minister expressed it will be tantamount to sabotaging the constitution if elections are not held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and negotiations cannot be outside the constitution.

پنجاب اور خیبرپختونخوا کے الیکشن ہر صورت سپریم کورٹ کے احکامات پر ہونے ہے ۔نیشنل الیکشن کے فریم ورک پر اگر آپ نے بات کرنی ہے تو وہ ہو سکتی ہےصوبائی الیکشن کی بات چیت کا وقت گزر چکا ہے.اور وہ سپریم کورٹ کے حکم کے مطابق 14 مئی کو ہی ہوں گے @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/Y5XVrvMsVW — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) April 17, 2023

Mr Chaudhry went on to say that the State Bank’s failure to release funds after the Supreme Court’s is a violation of the order and the apex court must initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Prime Minister and the Cabinet and disqualify them by the court.

اگر آج سپریم کورٹ کے حکم پر عملدرآمد نہیں کیا جاتا اور رقم نہیں دی جاتی تو یہ توہین عدالت ہوگااور سب سے پہلے ایکٹنگ گورنر سٹیٹ ںینک گھر جائیں گےانکو چھ ماہ کی سزا بھی ہو سکتی ہےیہ سب لندن پلان کے تحت ہو رہا ہے جس میں مریم اور نواز شریف شہباز شریف کو ڈسکوالیفائی کروانا چاہتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/UEqb82oUV6 — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) April 17, 2023

In another tweet, he wrote that the parliament doesn’t have the authority to prevent people from voting, adding that such a parliament can lay the foundation of a fascist government. He claimed that any democratic system cannot be associated with such a parliament and its decisions, as the constitution clearly states that the parliament has no prerogative over election expenses.