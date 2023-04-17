Ashraf warns against ‘attempt to subjugate parliament’

ISLAMABAD: Warning against any attempt to subjugate parliament, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf declared the legislature has the authority to reject “unconstitutional” decisions of the Supreme Court.

In an interview with the Voice of America, Ashraf called on the chief justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, to work towards resolving conflicts among institutions and urged the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders on the issue of elections.

Ashraf, who belongs to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), emphasised the importance of recognising parliament’s right to legislate, saying that if the Supreme Court does not do so, it would render the concept of elections meaningless.

Regarding the issue of a full court, Ashraf expressed his support for having a larger panel of judges, stating that it would help bring an end to uncertainty.

However, he maintained that the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers could not be reconsidered, but if the court ruled in favour of the opposition party, the members could return to the assembly.

Ashraf’s remarks, his party said, highlight the need for all institutions to work together towards upholding the constitution and ensuring that democracy is upheld in Pakistan. The government, judiciary, and parliament must engage in constructive dialogue to resolve any conflicts that may arise and uphold the rule of law, it added.