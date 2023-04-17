AGP report pinpoints PIA admin’s negligence as cause for two ATR aircrafts’ accidents

KARACHI: The Auditor General Pakistan (AGP) compiled audit report 2021-22 declared the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s administration responsible for the accidents of two ATR aircrafts.

The AGP pinpointed that negligence of the PIA administration caused the accidents of two ATR planes at Gilgit and Karachi airports, causing a huge financial loss of Rs2,796 million to the national airline.

It is to be recalled that an ATR plane met an accident at Karachi airport on November 24, 2018, causing a financial loss of Rs10.1398 million to the airline while another accident took place at Gilgit airport on July 20 that caused financial loss of over Rs10.1398 to the national airline.

According to the audit report, different reasons were mentioned for the plane accidents in the investigation report compiled by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The AGP audit report, however, blamed negligence of the PIA administration for the accidents.

The auditors said that the aviation authority mentioned the reasons for the accidents due to malfunctioning technical equipment required for maintenance, the lack of professionalism in the airline’s maintenance crew, failure in the implementation of the SOPs, flawed decisions and the role of the first officer.

The report also stated that the inquiry conducted by the PIA administration had also mentioned the mistake of the pilot. The auditors directed to share the inquiry report and disciplinary action against the responsible officials.