15 camels die of mysterious disease

QUETTA: Quetta Commissioner Shahak Baloch has said that 15 camels died yesterday due to a mysterious disease. The condition of animals is not good due to eating poisonous food yesterday.

According to a statement on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that citizens should not eat camel meat for a few days. It should be noted that yesterday’s news reported that 15 camels died due to a mysterious disease on the Kechlaq Bay Pass in Quetta, which caused the owner of the camels to suffer a loss of millions of rupees. To avoid losses, the owners are selling the meat of sick camels in the markets.

This is a very sad situation where animals have died due to a mysterious disease. Buyers of camel meat have been informed about this disease since yesterday so that they do not eat meat obtained from sick camels.

To avoid such losses, owners should keep in mind that the health and well-being of animals is very important. Animals need proper nutrition, water, and a healthy environment to stay healthy so that they can be protected from various diseases.