Sanaullah threatened CJP directly in ‘unserious statement’: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the interior minister’s statement regarding Punjab polls, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday alleged that Rana Sanaullah directly ‘threatened’ the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in his recent remarks.

“Rana Sanaullah has directly threatened the CJP and he is running a campaign against the Supreme Court (SC) through Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Fawad Ch alleged while reacting to interior minister’s statement that Punjab polls would not be held on May 14 at any cost.

The PTI leader pointed out that it was Supreme Court’s bench led by CJP that ordered conduct elections in Punjab on May 14, but the government was opposing these orders.

He further alleged that media houses are being forced to take up a fake reference, claiming that Sanaullah was leading this campaign against the judges.

The PTI vice president said that the SC can take notice of Sanaullah’s statement. He criticised the interior minister delivered an unserious statement regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Fawad Ch posed a question that had the PTI government signed an agreement with IMF on wrong conditions, the incumbent government should have stopped reviving the loan agreement now.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that elections will not be held on May 14 at any cost and the opposition cannot pressurise the government.

While talking to the media, Rana Sanaullah said that the opposition’s tactics to pressurise the government will be failed and the elections will not be held on May 14 at any cost. “Elections will be held in the country on the same day. Polls will be conducted this year under the supervision of the caretaker government.”

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that this ‘evil’ was imposed on the country through a conspiracy and his policies destroyed the national economy. He claimed that the prices of essential commodities like flour, sugar and petrol were low at the end of the PML-N government in 2013.

He further claimed that the PML-N government had eliminated loadshedding and terrorism in the country. He blamed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for skyrocketing inflation. He added that the IMF set conditions to end subsidies on petrol, electricity and gas.