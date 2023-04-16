Punjab polls won’t be held on May 14 ‘come what may’: Sanaullah

Says PML-N Supremo would come back to lead election campaign

Says ‘evil’ Imran imposed on country through conspiracy destroyed economy

FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday declared that the elections would not be held on May 14, ‘come what may,’ asking the PML-N workers and activists to get ready for general elections although it would be held in May or October

“The opposition’s tactics to pressurise the government will be failed and the elections will not be held on May 14 at any cost,” Rana Sanaullah said while talking to the media in Faisalabad on Sunday.

“Elections will be held in the country on the same day. It would be conducted under supervision of caretaker setup in the whole country concurrently during this year.”

Lashing out at PTI Chief Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that this ‘evil’ was imposed on the country through a conspiracy and his policies destroyed the national economy. He claimed that the prices of essential commodities like flour, sugar and petrol were low at the end of the PML-N government in 2018.

He further claimed that the PML-N government had eliminated loadshedding and terrorism from the country, blaming the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for current skyrocketing inflation. He added that the IMF set conditions to end subsidies on petrol, electricity and gas.

The interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif had steered the country out of crisis and prevented it from facing default, saying the economic crisis will be over soon.

“PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif would come back when election process would start in the country and would lead the election campaign,” he claimed.

Earlier addressing an ‘Iftar Dinner’ hosted by a PML-N leader Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti at Sitara Colony here on Sunday, he said that whenever, the nation posed confidence in PML-N, it delivered a lot even during odd situation too.

The minister said that the PML-N was a time-tested political party and the people should repose confidence in it during upcoming general elections to overcome the present economic as well as political turmoil.

Elaborating, he said that India had made five atomic explosions in 1998 after which its minister LK Advani said that Pakistan should learn how to talk with India. The entire nation was worried but PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan at that time conducted six atomic explosions in response of five explosions of India to equalize power balance in the region.

Similarly, electricity load shedding couple with terrorists’ activities was rampant in the country in 2013 but PML-N government under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif overcame the situation and put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

Comparing prices of essential commodities and petroleum product, he recalled that flour was available at Rs35 per kilogram (kg) while petrol was at Rs65 per liter. The people were leading their lives honorably in 2018 when PML-N government was removed and an incompetent person was clamped under a deep-rooted conspiracy.

He said that PML-N had delivered a lot to the nation in the shape of construction roads, motorways, hospitals, educational institutions, etc. whenever it came into power but the incompetent ruler (Imran Khan) only befooled the people during his four-year tenure through his hollow slogans of 10 million jobs and 5 million houses.

The present inflation and price spiral were also outcome of the deal made by his government with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on harsh conditions, he said, adding that the coalition government tried its optimum to save the country from default and it also succeeded in this goal.

He said, “People of my constituency elected me five times for provincial assembly seat. Three times I remained MPA but on opposition side. However, two time PML-N succeeded in establishing Punjab government in 2007 and 2013 and during this period I completed a number of development projects in my constituency to provide all urban facilities to the residents of this area including a state-of-the-art General Hospital, two women colleges, community center, construction of roads and streets”.

“Later, my constituency was divided into three parts in 2018 only to defeat me but the people elected me on National Assembly seat instead of provincial assembly seat due to service delivery”, he added.

A large number of PML-N leaders, activists, workers and notables of the area were also present.