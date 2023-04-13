World

Trump returns to New York to give deposition in fraud lawsuit

By Reuters
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 20: Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves to supporters lined along on the route to his Mar-a-Lago estate on January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor's inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW YORK: Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Manhattan for a deposition before New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, he said on Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

James filed a civil lawsuit in New York state court in Manhattan last September against Trump and his three adult children for fraud, accusing them of misstating the values of real estate properties to obtain favourable loans and tax benefits. Trump also sued James after she filed that case.

In March, Trump requested the court to delay the deadline of the case by six months, adding that extending the deadlines would provide the necessary time to review the “staggering” volume of materials, including millions of pages of documents, and question dozens of witnesses.

“…I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built, actually, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world,” Trump said in another Truth Social post on Thursday.

Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, was also indicted by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office earlier this month.

He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations that he orchestrated payments to two women before the 2016 election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.




