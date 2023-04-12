Imran Khan lodges protest on ‘abduction’ of his security in-charge

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that his security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted.

“When [PTI leader] Ali Amin was abducted, the DPO told sessions judge in DIK that he would take a contempt charge but had to take custody of Ali Amin as orders came ‘from above’,” Imran wrote on his official Twitter account.

The former prime minister claimed that now his security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted, terming it “all part of London plan where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed”.

He further claimed that individuals close to him, including his party’s leadership, were being harassed, abducted, tortured, and confronted with sham cases across Pakistan, which he believes are a violation of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Last month, Imran Khan’s focal person on social media, Azhar Mashwani, also remained missing from Lahore for eight days.

In the First Information Report (FIR) of the disappearance of the PTI activist, Mashwani’s brother Mazharul Hasan stated that on March 23 at 3:30 PM, Mashwani went missing after he left for Zaman Park from Lahore’s Township area in a cab and his mobile phone was also switched off after a while.

The complainant said that, despite their efforts, no trace of Mashwani could be found. He had expressed apprehension that the victim was abducted by “unknown persons” with an intention to cause harm to his life. Rights group Amnesty International had also raised concern over the disappearance of the PTI activist.

Following the outcry, Mashwani returned home safely on March 31.

“Alhumdullilah I have just returned home safe and sound. Your prayers, efforts, and support in these eight days indebted us forever,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also prayed that other party workers also return their home soon and have iftar meal with their families.