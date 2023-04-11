Three terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were sent to hell by the Security Forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Nurar of District Bannu, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR – the military media wing, informed during the conduct of the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR added.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area, the military media wing said in the press statement.

‘Terror bid foiled in DI Khan’

The district police claimed to have foiled a terror bid and recovered three shells of rocket launchers, three lighters of rocket launchers, five repeaters and 10 magazines in two different actions taken on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the Paroa Police have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle arms from Dera Ismail Khan to Karachi. The police team led by Paroa Circle SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal and Paroa Police Station SHO Gulsher Khan took action following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police, taking action on a tip-off, stopped a bus bearing number (E-7545) at a blockade created on Dera-Taunsa Road for checking.

During the inspection of the bus, which was heading towards Karachi from Dera Ismail Khan, the police recovered five repeaters and 10 magazines from the secret compartments of the bus.

The Paroa Police registered a case into the matter and arrested accused bus driver identified Kifayat Ullah, son of Khuda Bakhsh, a resident of Nutkani, Taunsa.

Meanwhile, a police team of Shaheed Nawab Police Station led by its SHO Nawab Aslam Khan conducted a successful operation in Ghar-Pahar area. During the operation, the police recovered three shells of rocket launchers and 3 lighters of rocket launchers.

The police started further investigation.