Sharif marks one year of coalition government as a triumph over adversity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the one-year tenure of his coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has resulted in the restoration of Pakistan’s credibility and the overcoming of financial and energy challenges.

In a series of tweets, he said that sustained efforts have led to the establishment of Pakistan’s credibility as a partner and friend.

He also mentioned the successful passage of the contentious no-confidence vote against the government of former prime minister Imran Khan, which he said was unprecedented because almost all of Pakistan’s political forces came together to vote out an unpopular government through constitutional means.

Today marks the completion of one year since I took oath as PM of a coalition government. This has been a time of massive challenges & difficulties. Here’s my perspective on this year: 1/n — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 11, 2023

Sharif also talked about the coalition government’s efforts to repair and deepen Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, which were severely damaged by the previous regime.

He highlighted the government’s successful efforts to provide social protection to millions of people during unprecedented floods, as well as the government’s climate diplomacy to present Pakistan’s case on the international stage.

Sharif said the coalition government has made efforts to diversify the energy mix, with a focus on cheaper sources of power generation such as solar, hydel, and coal power projects.

Finally, he mentioned the government’s expansion of the social safety net and the provision of targeted subsidies to address inflation.