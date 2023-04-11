NATIONAL

Police take back looted weapons, ammunition from house of terrorist

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman (C) fires a tear gas shell toward supporters of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and Canadian cleric Tahir ul Qadri during clashes near the prime minister's residence in Islamabad on August 31, 2014. At least 300 people were wounded in clashes between police and protesters in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, hospital officials said on August 31, as a fortnight-long political impasse took a violent turn. AFP PHOTO/AAMIR QURESHI

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The district police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered all the official weapons and ammunition which were looted by terrorists during attack on the City Police Station in Wana, South Waziristan.

According to a police spokesman, the police carried out an operation in Azam Warsak village in compliance with the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat.
During the operation which conducted after receiving a tip off, the police raided the house of a terrorist named Bin Yameen and recovered all the official weapons, ammunition and goods which were looted during attack on City Police Station, Wana in December 2022.

The recovered weapons, ammunition and goods included one SMG, two magazines, one bullet-proof jacket, two wireless sets, two mobiles, three belts, three RPG shells with boosters, 11 hand grenades, five kg explosive material, 1126 cartridges of SMG, three IDs, one gas gun, one torch, two bags and one helmet.

It may be noted that around 50 heavily-armed terrorists had attacked the City police station in Wana on December 12, 2022. During the attack, being less in numbers and arms, all police personnel surrendered to the militants. After which, the militants looted all the weapons and ammunition at the station and fled away.

A policeman namely Muhammad Ilyas also got injured in the attack who later succumbed to his injuries.

According to District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain, South Waziristan police have made immense sacrifices for the defense of the motherland, in which many policemen have attained the high status of martyrdom. They will not hesitate to make any sacrifice.

Previous article
PM reviews free flour distribution process at different points
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Chinese economy on path to recovery as exports soar

Major ports across China have reported a drop of empty containers, which industry insiders said is a sign of an export recovery as Chinese...

Brazilian President Lula to visit China from April 12 to 15

BHC delegates, Malakand commissioner reviews technical support under SNG Programme

Ali Amin Gandapur handed over to Golra Sharif Police on two-day remand

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.