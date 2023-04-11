NATIONAL

PM reviews free flour distribution process at different points

By Staff Report

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here to review the arrangements at different points, set up for the distribution of free flour among deserving people.

During the visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, gathered there to receive free Atta bags under PM’s Special Ramazan Package for the poor.

He enquired about the distribution arrangements and also witnessed the process.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and the relevant authorities also accompanied the prime minister.

The people, especially the old women, expressed their joy and satisfaction over visit of the prime minister.

Pakistan, Bulgaria resolve to cement multi-sphere ties including politics, agriculture
