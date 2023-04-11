NATIONAL

PIA pilots consider boycott of flight operation amid non-payment of salary

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The pilots of national-flag carrier – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) – are considering boycott of flights “as a protest” against the non-payment of their pending salaries even in the month of Ramzan.

According to details, officers of the PIA from pay scale 5 to 10 including pilots have, reportedly, not received their salaries yet because of funds shortage. The reports claimed that pilots of the PIA were disappointed due to the ‘prolonged delay’ in payment of their pending salaries even in the month of Ramzan.

In midst of financial crisis the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deducted Rs1.4 billion from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) accounts and Rs0.3 billion were submitted by finance ministry through PIA administration.

Furthermore, the FBR is demanding to submit Rs1.7 billion more tax money till next week.

The PIA employees asked the government not to stop salary payment amid the current inflation, the holy month of Ramzan and fast-approaching Eidul Fitr. The reports suggested that PIA pilots were also considering boycott of flight operation to press their demand for payment of pending salaries.

Earlier, the Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar assured his full support for the timely execution of the projects of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and Pakistan Railways in every possible way.

Previous article
COAS stresses self-reliance in defence production during visit to HIT
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Bulgaria resolve to cement multi-sphere ties including politics, agriculture

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bulgaria on Tuesday reiterated the mutual resolve to cement bilateral relations in the fields of political, economic, trade, investment, higher education,...

IAF officer fired for ‘downing own chopper’ in Feb 2019

Britain names MI5 deputy as first female cyber spy boss

Chinese economy on path to recovery as exports soar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.