PIA pilots consider boycott of flight operation amid non-payment of salary

KARACHI: The pilots of national-flag carrier – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) – are considering boycott of flights “as a protest” against the non-payment of their pending salaries even in the month of Ramzan.

According to details, officers of the PIA from pay scale 5 to 10 including pilots have, reportedly, not received their salaries yet because of funds shortage. The reports claimed that pilots of the PIA were disappointed due to the ‘prolonged delay’ in payment of their pending salaries even in the month of Ramzan.

In midst of financial crisis the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deducted Rs1.4 billion from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) accounts and Rs0.3 billion were submitted by finance ministry through PIA administration.

Furthermore, the FBR is demanding to submit Rs1.7 billion more tax money till next week.

The PIA employees asked the government not to stop salary payment amid the current inflation, the holy month of Ramzan and fast-approaching Eidul Fitr. The reports suggested that PIA pilots were also considering boycott of flight operation to press their demand for payment of pending salaries.

Earlier, the Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar assured his full support for the timely execution of the projects of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and Pakistan Railways in every possible way.