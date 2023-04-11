NATIONAL

Pakistan, Bulgaria resolve to cement multi-sphere ties including politics, agriculture

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bulgaria on Tuesday reiterated the mutual resolve to cement bilateral relations in the fields of political, economic, trade, investment, higher education, agriculture, information communication technology (ICT) and people-to-people contacts.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the Fifth Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Bulgaria held in Sofia, a Foreign Office press release said.

The Pakistani side was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Muhammad Saleem while the Bulgarian delegation was headed by Petar Kraytchev, Director General (Bilateral Relations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and discussed ways and means to further enhance them in diverse fields.

They agreed on the importance of early convening of next session of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission, and active linkages between the private sectors of the two countries.

The possibilities to enhance Pakistani workforce to address the existing labour shortage in Bulgaria were also discussed.

The Pakistani delegation thanked Bulgaria for playing a supportive role in Pakistan’s active engagement with the European Union, especially in the context of GSP+ status.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, including peace and security, counter-terrorism and climate change.

The two sides also underscored their keen interest in maintaining close cooperation at the multilateral platforms, especially the United Nations.

