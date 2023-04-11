Justice Faez Isa issues clarification on ‘presence’ at NA convention

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding his presence at a national constitutional special convention held at the National Assembly (NA) hall to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The judge, who is slated to become the next chief justice of Pakistan in September, was the only top court judge in attendance at the event and his presence raised eyebrows as many questioned on social media not just his decision to attend the event but also being seated next to PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

In his clarification issued on Tuesday, he said that before him accepting the invitation to the convention, “enquiries were made as to whether there would be political speeches”.

The judge said assurances were given to him and his staff that “only the Constitution and its making would be spoken about” at the event and the programme sent to him also confirmed this. “Having cleared this point, first by my staff from the deputy director of the National Assembly, and then by me with the speaker, I accepted the invitation as I wanted to show solidarity with the Constitution,” he said.

Justice Isa’s presence at the event also becomes particularly significant when viewed in the context of the ongoing political and institutional wrangling in the country, with a split within the SC becoming apparent and over the last few weeks during several hearings conducted on holding elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

However, in his address at the NA on Monday, Justice Isa distanced himself from the political views stated by legislators who spoke before him and clarified that he had been assured of only constitutional matters would be talked about at the event. He said he was not there to make a political speech but only to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Constitution.

Moreover, Justice Isa said, he had been asked if he would like to speak at the event, and he had declined. “However, when political statements were made (in a few speeches), I requested to speak to correct any misconceptions that may arise, and I did so.”

He also clarified that he was not the only top court judge invited to the event, but “all the judges of the Supreme Court were invited to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Constitution”. The judge expressed surprise over objections to his presence at the function held to commemorate the Constitution and where he sat at the event.

“Surprisingly, some have objected to where I sat and/or my presence at the function to commemorate the Constitution.

“I would have preferred to sit in the hall on one side or in the gallery, but respect was shown to a member of the judiciary by seating me at the centre; I did not choose to sit there.”

Justice Isa also emphasised the significance of the Constitution in his statement.

He began by stating that the “Constitution was unanimously enacted by the peoples’ directly elected representatives at all ends of the political spectrum, which testified to their sagacity”.

“It affirmed the founder’s motto of unity, faith and discipline,” he said, adding, “It established that even the most intractable problems can be solved with sincerity and motivation when the peoples’ interest is kept paramount.”

The judge further said, “I may add that the elected representatives of the people are deserving of all respect. Without the politicians of the All India Muslim League, we would not have gained independence.”

Moreover, he continued, “The organisers of the Convention had invited all to commemorate a singularly important day in Pakistan’s history. The golden jubilee of the Constitution is a celebration of all citizens; it is not the exclusive domain of any particular political party or institution. The significance of the Constitution must be impressed upon all, and this should be done continuously.”

He added, “When Pakistan did not have a constitution enacted by the directly elected representatives of the people, the country broke apart.

“The lingering mistake was finally rectified 50 years ago and the people’s fundamental rights were recognised and enshrined in the Constitution. The salvation of all Pakistanis lies in adherence to the Constitution.

“Citizens are best served if seeds of discord are not planted. The making of the Constitution is one of the greatest moments in our history, which should be celebrated.”