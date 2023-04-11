Elahi accuses PDM of violating constitution

LAHORE: Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court also accepted in his dissenting note that there was no disagreement among the honourable judges regarding the elections within 90 days.

In his conversation with the famous businessman Tahir Javed, he said the bill to curb the power of the chief justice that was presented in the parliament was against the democratic norms while adding the incumbent prime minister was doing contempt of court by not issuing funds.

He added the disqualification of the PM was now writing on the wall as the whole Pakistan Democratic Movement led cabinet was involved in the violation of constitution while mentioning the Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial would be successful in his efforts.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Parvez Elahi said the parliament was acting as the camp office against the Supreme Court.

Talking about the golden jubilee of the Constitution that was celebrated in the presence of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said the judiciary was criticized in his presence.