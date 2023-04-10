Opinion

Why private schools?

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Why should parents take their children to private schools while struggling financially? The answer is not simple, but a highly complex one based on our socio-cultural parameters and sensibilities with which we live, grow up and interact with others.

There is a serious interplay of peer pressure, societal pressure, pressure from family and friend circles and acute unhealthy competitiveness to stand out from the others. Also, the parents want to see the unattainable success in their children that they dreamt about for themselves, but failed to achieve in life.

- Advertisement -

Through their child’s success they want to affirm their position in society to demonstrate that they are part of ‘the best’. It is all part of what we may loosely call the ‘I am the best’ syndrome. Our colonial mindset and selfish desires are the most potent factors behind such an attitude and set of preferences that make private schools thrive at the cost of their public-sector counterparts.

There is no denying the fact that poor management, maintenance and shabby performance of several state-run schools have contributed to these challenges.

Both mainstream and social media have become extremely powerful in recent times, forcing people to follow their especially-designed preferred choices and destinations described, rather than being able to take our decisions in life independently. Can this be denied?

SAIKAT KUMAR BASU

ALBERTA, CANADA

Previous article
CEC proposes amendments in Election Act 2017
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Early hearing of Toshakhana case: Imran summoned in-person on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad additional sessions judge has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan in person in the criminal proceedings into the Toshakhana at the...

Islamabad court extends interim bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi until April 29

Court extends Buzdar’s interim bail till April 24 in corruption case

Quetta blast claims four lives

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.