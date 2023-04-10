Undemocratic forces imposed ineligible person on country: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday took a veiled dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that the undemocratic forces had imposed an ineligible person on the country.

He was speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

“Today is a historic day for Pakistan. We fought the dictatorship. A dictator had been imposed on the country. We are fighting that dictator until today. An innocent girl had arrived in Lahore and challenged the dictator,” Bilawal said.

“Those doing politics of hatred have gathered under the flag of PTI today. The dictators have sown the seeds of hatred in the country. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the nation a federal, democratic and parliamentary constitution,” he added.

“Benazir Bhutto Shaheed gave 30 years of her life for the restoration of the Constitution of Pakistan,” he pointed out.

“After Ziaul Haq, we are facing the politics of division and hatred because of Pervez Musharraf,” he deplored.

“Constitution is the chain that binds Pakistan. Whenever there was political stability in the country, national development and prosperity came,” he emphasised.

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had brought together the scattered people,” he added.