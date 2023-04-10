As another accused was beaten to death over allegations of blasphemy outside a police station in Nankana Sahib, it appears that mob lynching is becoming a new normal in the country. This incident is reminiscent of the episodes of mob attacks that took place in Sialkot and Karachi.

Unfortunately, these incidents slipped into oblivion after mere condemnations. They present a grim picture of poor law enforcement in the country and the government’s indifference towards such incidents.

Regrettably, those who incite the mob disappear from the scene once they succeed in their cruel mission. They do not meet the same fate as victims, or given exemplary punishments for taking the law into their hands.

Such incidents show the emotional enigma of our society and fan extremism. This practice of punishing the alleged perpetrators according to one’s own idea of justice without taking the role of law-enforcement authorities into account should be dealt with sternly.

Denouncing such practices should be the first and foremost priority of all segments of society. There is a dire need to control this dangerous tide of extremism. If the government wants to raise slogans against Islamophobia in the West, it should first ensure fulfilment of human rights in the country.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ

CHINIOT