Pakistan celebrates 50th anniversary of Constitution with call for parliamentary centrality

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his views on Monday, saying that the parliament should be placed at the core of national life in both letter and spirit.

In a tweet, he emphasised that the rules of the game should be framed according to the Constitution, which can guide the nation towards progress.

The tweet was made on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution formulation, and Sharif acknowledged the Constitution as a critical element in shaping Pakistan’s national character, identity, and future trajectory.

Constitution of Pakistan continues to be central to shaping our national character, identity & future trajectory. Time has come to place Parliament at the core of national life both in letter & spirit. Rules of the game framed in light of the Constitution show us the way forward https://t.co/ZPp6Kv5UKo — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 10, 2023

He regarded the Constitution as a sacred document that has endured many storms over the past 50 years and has kept the federation together.

Sharif also paid tribute to the framers of the Constitution, acknowledging their political foresight.

The Constitution, Pakistan’s third since 1947, adopted by the National Assembly in April 1973, was suspended in 1977. A Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) was then established in March 1981 to govern the country under martial law.

After four years, efforts were made to restore the Constitution, and by October 1985, a newly elected National Assembly amended the Constitution, granting extensive powers to the president, including the ability to appoint any member of the National Assembly as prime minister.