NATIONAL

Pakistan celebrates 50th anniversary of Constitution with call for parliamentary centrality

By Staff Report
SAMARKAND, UZBEKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 15: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'UZBEKISTAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev (not seen) meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Uzbekistan Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his views on Monday, saying that the parliament should be placed at the core of national life in both letter and spirit.

In a tweet, he emphasised that the rules of the game should be framed according to the Constitution, which can guide the nation towards progress.

The tweet was made on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution formulation, and Sharif acknowledged the Constitution as a critical element in shaping Pakistan’s national character, identity, and future trajectory.

He regarded the Constitution as a sacred document that has endured many storms over the past 50 years and has kept the federation together.

Sharif also paid tribute to the framers of the Constitution, acknowledging their political foresight.

The Constitution, Pakistan’s third since 1947, adopted by the National Assembly in April 1973, was suspended in 1977. A Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) was then established in March 1981 to govern the country under martial law.

After four years, efforts were made to restore the Constitution, and by October 1985, a newly elected National Assembly amended the Constitution, granting extensive powers to the president, including the ability to appoint any member of the National Assembly as prime minister.

Previous article
After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.