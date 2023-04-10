Justice Faez Isa attends NA convention, says judiciary stands with constitution

ISLAMABAD: The senior judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa attended the National Assembly (NA) golden jubilee of 1973 constitution convention on Monday and said the judiciary stands with constitution.

Addressing the special session of the National assembly to celebrate the golden Jubilee of 1973 constitution, senior judge of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on behalf of his institute that judiciary is the protector of constitution.

He said that the speaker invited him to the golden jubilee celebration of the 1973 constitution and he has nothing to do with the political discussion that took place in the session today.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa maintained all the stakeholders hate each other more than enemies but the parliament and bureaucracy need to be on the same page for the welfare of the people.

Timely decisions are the responsibility of the judiciary and the parliament has to make laws which can benefit the people, Justice Qazi Faez Isa added.

He said that the discussion that took place in the parliament today is allowed in the constitution but it is not necessary that he has to agree with the discussion. I came here for the golden jubilee of the constitution, he added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to declare April 10 as constitution day, he said that they all need to learn lessons from their mistakes.

Earlier today, the National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the golden jubilee of the 1973 constitution.

The resolution was presented in the special meeting of the national assembly by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his address to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that 50 years ago politicians came together despite their differences and the Constitution is still protected today.

He also paid tribute to the leaders and parties who gifted the people of Pakistan the Constitution. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that one year ago the apposition brought Pakistan out of the crisis with the help of this constitution.