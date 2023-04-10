NATIONAL

Government allocates Rs404bn for BISP, minister informs Senate

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri informed the Senate on Monday the government is committed to providing relief to the poor people of Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

She announced that the government of Shehbaz Sharif has allocated a total of Rs404 billion for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

However, Marri opposed the resolution on the Federal Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme, saying the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) did not allocate any budget for the program but instead re-appropriated funds from the BISP.

During the session, the Senate passed three bills including the National Disaster Management Amendment Bill, 2022, Export Processing Zones Authority Amendment Bill, and Pakistan Environmental Protection Amendment Bill.

The Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Amendment Bill and the Criminal Laws Amendment Bill were laid before the House and referred to the standing committees concerned.

The session began with the House offering prayer for the security personnel who lost their lives in recent acts of terrorism in the country.

