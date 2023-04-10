China: India minister’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh violated ‘territorial sovereignty’

BEIJING: China firmly opposes a visit by India’s home minister to Arunachal Pradesh and views his activities in the area as violating Beijing’s territorial sovereignty, a foreign ministry spokesperson told a news briefing on Monday.

China has renamed some places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China views as part of its territory.

“Zangnan [southern Tibet in Chinese] is China’s territory,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question on the visit by Amit Shah. “The Indian official’s visit to Zangnan violates China’s territorial sovereignty, and is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the border situation.”

China and India have had several skirmishes over the disputed border and clashes in mountainous regions in recent years have seriously strained ties.

The border conflict persists as they both countries claim ownership of the poorly demarcated 3,440 kilometres (2,100 miles) long Line of Actual Control (LAC). The LAC runs along a disputed region and is often affected by the changing landscape, including rivers, lakes, and snowcaps.

China has consistently asserted its claim over the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh, referring to the region as “South Tibet”.

Last week, according to a statement by the nation’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, China renamed 11 places along the region in the state.

The move was rejected by India’s foreign ministry, which stated that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable part of India.” The Chinese map also shows its border with India to be just north of the Brahmaputra River.