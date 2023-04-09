SHO pursuing Imran’s assassination attempt case dies of heart attack

WAZIRABAD: Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Shahzad, who was the complainant of first information report (FIR) registered against the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, died of ‘heart attack’ on Sunday.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad – who was the station house officer (SHO) of Wazirabad Saddr police station – died of heart attack.

The case of assassination attempt on Imran Khan was registered in City Wazirabad police station on the statement of the deceased police officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.