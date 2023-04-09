NATIONAL

Robbers loot 25 suits from tailor’s shop

By Staff Report
Tailor Muhammad Razzaq stitches a fabric at his shop in Islamabad on April 29, 2022, after gunmen robbed him of more than 200 outfits made for customers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

GUJRANWALA: In a unique robbery, dacoits stormed a tailor’s shop in Gujranwala and took away 25 suits and other valuables.

As per details, a robbery took place at a tailor’s shop located in Rahwali, Gujranwala?

The robbers entered the tailor’s shop as a customer and looted him and his students engaged in sewing to complete orders during the Eidul Fitr season by taking them hostage at gunpoint?

The robbers took away 25 suits that were given to the tailor for sewing by different customers. They also snatched mobile phones from the staff of the shop after subjecting
them to torture and fled the scene.

The shopkeeper has demanded of the authorities to take immediate action on the matter and provide him with justice.

