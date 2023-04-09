Grand operation launched against dacoits in Katcha area

BAHAWALPUR: A grand operation has been initiated in the katcha area that falls on both sides of the border region of Punjab and Sindh, under the supervision of the inspector general of the police.

An exchange of fire was reported between the police force and dacoits in the katcha area. A head constable was reportedly injured in the firing from the dacoits, says in media reports.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwer said a contingent of 2,000 personnel has been sent from the provincial force. A total of 11,000 policemen are participating in the operation, he added.

Dr Anwer claimed police checkpoints have been completely restored in the katcha area. Advances into the interior regions will begin today, he briefed.

The IGP further explained that the Sindh police is also starting operations in areas under its jurisdiction, adding the safe havens of criminals will be completely eradicated.

He vowed that the writ of state and law will be restored. The IGP said the courage and morale of the policemen was high, adding anti-social elements will be eliminated permanently.

Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal accompanied the IGP.