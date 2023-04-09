NATIONAL

ECP officers receive training workshop

By APP
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistans election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the election commission ruled on August 2. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A training workshop was held at Jinnah Hall in the Attock district council on Sunday, aimed at preparing for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

The training was conducted by Ishaq Khan Marwat and Shaheen Ghazal, expert trainers from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad.

The training was provided to a total of 32 male and female presiding officers and senior assistant presiding officers of the Attock district. These officers will then go on to train the remaining officers and staff participating in the election process in five constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

Among the attendees of the workshop were Rana Asad Amin from the District Election Commission, Attock and other officers.

Previous article
Court approves one-day remand of Gandapur in sedition case
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Development projects costing billions of rupees approved

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved development projects costing billions of rupees, the Finance Ministry said over the...

Government launches mobile app, helpline for mental health

‘Table talks crucial to bring down political mercury,’ says Mushahid

Birth anniversary of poet Munir Niazi celebrated

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.