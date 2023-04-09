ECP officers receive training workshop

ISLAMABAD: A training workshop was held at Jinnah Hall in the Attock district council on Sunday, aimed at preparing for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

The training was conducted by Ishaq Khan Marwat and Shaheen Ghazal, expert trainers from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad.

The training was provided to a total of 32 male and female presiding officers and senior assistant presiding officers of the Attock district. These officers will then go on to train the remaining officers and staff participating in the election process in five constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

Among the attendees of the workshop were Rana Asad Amin from the District Election Commission, Attock and other officers.