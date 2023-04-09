NATIONAL

Development projects costing billions of rupees approved

By Monitoring Report
TO GO WITH Pakistan-unrest-vote-politics-development-education,FOCUS by Khurram Shahzad In this photograph taken on June 5, 2013, shows a Pakistani metro bus travelling along a highway in the provincial capital Lahore. Pakistanis are hoping their new prime minister will roll out high-profile projects that became his party's trademark in its political heartland of Punjab, but the nation's dire finances threaten the optimism. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) won huge popularity and a reputation for getting things done with a series of big-ticket schemes over the past five years in Punjab, the country's richest, most populous province. A metro bus system in the provincial capital Lahore -- the first such scheme in the country's 65-year history -- free laptops and solar energy panels for students and a network of high-quality schools in poor rural areas made Punjab the envy of Pakistan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved development projects costing billions of rupees, the Finance Ministry said over the weekend.

The ECNEC approved land acquisition and compensation for a section of a highway in Punjab, and a dualization and rehabilitation for a portion of a highway connecting Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at a cost of about Rs11.4 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, it approved the reconstruction of a motorway in Balochistan at around Rs19.6 billion, the statement said, adding that the project connects the Iranian border to the coastal belt of the province.

Additionally, the ECNEC allowed the construction of a 228-km long carriageway in Balochistan at around Rs27.6 billion.

The committee allowed Diamer Bhasha dam power generation facilities of 4,500 megawatts at a total cost of about Rs1.2 billion, the ministry said.

The ECNEC also accepted a digital economy enhancement project at an estimated cost of nearly Rs17.5 billion.

Previous article
Government launches mobile app, helpline for mental health
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ military drills encircling Taiwan

BEIJING: China deployed dozens of fighter jets and warships around Taiwan on Sunday for a second day of large-scale military drills, in an angry...

Messi and Ramos give PSG win to ease pressure on coach Galtier

Pope Francis returns to public eye after illness for Easter vigil Mass

Epaper_09-04-2023 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.