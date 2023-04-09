Development projects costing billions of rupees approved

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved development projects costing billions of rupees, the Finance Ministry said over the weekend.

The ECNEC approved land acquisition and compensation for a section of a highway in Punjab, and a dualization and rehabilitation for a portion of a highway connecting Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at a cost of about Rs11.4 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, it approved the reconstruction of a motorway in Balochistan at around Rs19.6 billion, the statement said, adding that the project connects the Iranian border to the coastal belt of the province.

Additionally, the ECNEC allowed the construction of a 228-km long carriageway in Balochistan at around Rs27.6 billion.

The committee allowed Diamer Bhasha dam power generation facilities of 4,500 megawatts at a total cost of about Rs1.2 billion, the ministry said.

The ECNEC also accepted a digital economy enhancement project at an estimated cost of nearly Rs17.5 billion.