Court approves one-day remand of Gandapur in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: Ali Amin Gandapur, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has been granted one-day physical remand by a court in Islamabad on Sunday. The court directed the police to present him in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday in connection with the case.

Gandapur was arrested by the Dera Ismail Khan police on Thursday after multiple cases were registered against him by the Islamabad and Punjab police. He was later handed over to the Islamabad police on Saturday in relation to the case registered against him at the Golra police station in the capital.

On Sunday, the Islamabad police presented Gandapur before duty magistrate Naveed Khan’s court. During the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that Gandapur had to undergo a test and the police had to collect evidence.

According to the details of the complaint against Gandapur, he mentioned a plan to attack Islamabad in an audio clip linked to the case.

The prosecutor further said the former MP threatened to gather weapons to fight against the police, adding that these offences were serious in nature and non-bailable.

The prosecutor argued that the suspect could be sent on remand for up to 90 days.

Gandapur’s lawyer Babar Awan began his argument by saying the date and time mentioned in the FIR were of immense importance, while it did not mention the police or the individual responsible.

Awan also contended the police officer who felt “threatened” after Gandapur’s speech did not even file the case. He further stated that the former minister should not be presented in this court as it was a terror case.

The lawyer requested the court to discharge Gandapur from the case, adding that he was ready to listen to his client’s speech. However, he also asked the police to answer his question about whether a TV was switched on at Golra Police Station where the case was registered.

Awan also asked about the progress of investigations as Gandapur had been under police custody for 24 hours. He moved the court to send the PTI leader on remand for only 24 hours so that he could be presented in an ATC.

The court approved only a day’s physical remand of Gandapur and directed the police to present him in an ATC on Monday.