50 years of Constitution: National Assembly plans celebrations

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, a landmark document that laid the foundation of a democratic and progressive society in the country.

Starting on April 10, a month-long celebration will consist of a series of events that commemorate the founding principles of federal parliamentary democracy, social justice, and equality, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Parliamentary Advisory Committee, constituted by the speaker and headed by Senator Raza Rabbani, has meticulously planned these activities with members from both houses of Parliament.

The speaker will inaugurate the celebrations by laying the foundation stone of the Constitution Monument at the site approved by the committee, opposite Parliamentary Lodges, Islamabad which will serve as a permanent reminder of the importance of the Constitution in the nation’s history.

After that, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy in the Parliament House, paying homage to those who fought for democracy and constitutionalism in Pakistan.

An exhibition showcasing rare pictures of the Constitution’s framers, a commemorative stamp, and original Constitution and other manuscripts will be inaugurated by the Speaker.

The celebration will culminate in the National Assembly Session (National Constitution Convention) in the main assembly hall, attended by MPs and people from all walks of life, chaired by the speaker. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rabbani and other attendees will pay tribute to the framers of the Constitution and reflect on how it has served as a cornerstone of democracy, justice, and equality in Pakistan.

The session will also pass a number of resolutions related to the Constitution’s recognition as a binding document, its incorporation into the national curriculum, a homage to the Constitution’s framers, and declaring the State Bank of Pakistan building (old National Assembly Hall) as a National Monument.

The celebrations will be followed by a joint session of the Parliament, scheduled for 2 pm, which will continue the discussions and reflections on the importance of the Constitution in shaping the destiny of Pakistan.

The month-long activities include speech contests in educational institutions, quiz competitions, exhibitions, special programs by electronic media, newspaper supplements, and an international constitution convention on May 10.

Pakistan celebrates the golden jubilee of the Constitution of 1973, a landmark event in the country’s history, that celebrates the ideals and principles defining Pakistan’s democratic and progressive identity.