President rejects bill curbing chief justice’s powers

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has sent back the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 to the National Assembly for reconsideration, citing concerns that it goes beyond the parliament’s competence and could be deemed as a colourable legislation.

The Senate passed the bill on March 30 aiming to strip the chief justice of the power to take suo motu notices individually. The bill was initially approved by the federal cabinet on March 28 and later passed by the National Assembly with a few amendments.

The president pointed out that the Supreme Court is empowered by Article 191 of the Constitution to make rules regarding its practice and procedure, and the Supreme Court Rules 1980 have been in force since their adoption and validation by the Constitution.

Any changes to these rules could interfere with the Court’s autonomy and independence.

President Dr Arif Alvi has returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 for reconsideration to the Parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the Bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the Parliament – pic.twitter.com/SM7HXVVa5Q — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 8, 2023

The president further highlighted that Articles 67 and 191 recognize the autonomy and independence of the Parliament and the Supreme Court respectively, barring interference in each other’s domain.

Additionally, the bill’s competence to be introduced by the Parliament stems from the Constitution, particularly Article 70, Article 142-A, and Entry 55 of Part I of the Fourth Schedule. These provisions exclude the Supreme Court from the Parliament’s law-making authority.

The bill primarily focuses on the original jurisdiction of the Court, which Article 184(3) addresses, but the President has observed that such a purpose cannot be achieved without amending the relevant Articles of the Constitution.

The Constitution is a higher law, and its provisions cannot be amended by ordinary law. While the president recognised the bill’s laudable idea, he urged a reconsideration of its validity before its passage.