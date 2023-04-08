NATIONAL

PML-N KP issues show cause to Mehtab Abbasi, Jhagra, others for violating party discipline

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Saturday served show cause notices on Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Arbab Khizar Hayat, Farid Mufakir Khan and Esal Khan over violating the party discipline.

They were accused for revolting against the Party’s decisions, making conspiracy to divide the Party in KP province into two factions, giving statements in print and electronic media against the Party leadership and making insulting speeches at different places.

They were removed from the Party offices by the President PML-N KP and were directed to reply the show cause notice either personally or in writing within 15 days. In case of failure, their basic membership of the Party would be canceled.

The show cause notice, signed by PML-N KP General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, said that PML-N had given them important positions in the Party and the government but they revolted against the Party’s decisions and violated the discipline of the Party.

 

Staff Report
Staff Report

