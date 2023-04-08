PM lauds ‘brilliant’ ISI for arrest of Baloch insurgency chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on the successful operation that led to the arrest of a high-value target in an operation against the Baloch National Army (BNA), an insurgent group active in Balochistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister praised the professionalism of the institutions involved in the operation, saying the arrest of Gulzar Imam, also known by the name Shambay, will help in suppressing militancy in the province and usher in a new era of peace.

Heartfelt felicitations to ISI for carrying out a brilliant operation that resulted in the arrest of BNA’s founder. This operation speaks of outstanding professionalism of our institutions. The arrest will help suppress militancy in Balochistan & usher in a new era of peace. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 8, 2023

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press release, had said Imam’s arrest was a result of a “carefully planned and executed intelligence operation” that spanned over several months and multiple geographical locations, but did not provide further details.

The military said BNA had been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks in the country, including those on security forces.

The ISPR said that Imam’s visits to India and Afghanistan were on record and his suspected links with hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated.

The gas-rich province at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has been a scene of a low-level insurgency by Baloch nationalists for more than two decades.

— With AP