NATIONAL

PM lauds ‘brilliant’ ISI for arrest of Baloch insurgency chief

By Staff Report
Pakistani troops patrol along Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence at Big Ben post in the Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on the successful operation that led to the arrest of a high-value target in an operation against the Baloch National Army (BNA), an insurgent group active in Balochistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister praised the professionalism of the institutions involved in the operation, saying the arrest of Gulzar Imam, also known by the name Shambay, will help in suppressing militancy in the province and usher in a new era of peace.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press release, had said Imam’s arrest was a result of a “carefully planned and executed intelligence operation” that spanned over several months and multiple geographical locations, but did not provide further details.

The military said BNA had been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks in the country, including those on security forces.

The ISPR said that Imam’s visits to India and Afghanistan were on record and his suspected links with hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated.

The gas-rich province at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has been a scene of a low-level insurgency by Baloch nationalists for more than two decades.

— With AP

Previous article
PPP leader demands Supreme Court full bench for elections case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.