Pakistan and US share historic partnership, says ambassador

WASHINGTON: Islamabad’s ambassador to Washington, Masood Khan, has described Pakistan and the United States as long-standing and historic partners.

During a meeting with the President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Affairs Council of America (WACA), Matthew Hughes, at the embassy in Washington, the ambassador said the current positive trajectory in the bilateral relations is based on a strong desire for both sides to expand the bandwidth of this relationship, with a special focus on enhanced cooperation in non-security areas.

The Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the role played by WACA and its leadership in promoting programs and educational initiatives for diverse, multi-generational audiences across the United States, from grassroots to grasstops citizens.

He briefed Hughes about the current state of Pakistan-US bilateral relations and highlighted the importance of linkages between academics, educational institutions, and diaspora to forge a solid foundation for long-lasting relations. He also highlighted the huge potential for WACA’s collaboration and intertwining with similar platforms in Pakistan.

Hughes, in turn, briefed the ambassador about WACA’s mission and its leading programs, expressing willingness to expand collaboration with counterparts in Pakistan.

The World Affairs Council of America (WACA), founded in 1918, is the largest nonprofit international affairs organization in the United States, with a network comprising 93 autonomous and nonpartisan councils across 40 states in the US.