‘NAB’s reluctance’: PTI moves SC to become party in Shehbaz, Maryam’s acquittal case

— PDM govt clipped NAB’s wings to save thieves from arrest: Swati

ISLAMABAD: In another important development, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Saturday decided to become a party in the corruption case involving what it called the “the imported Prime Minister” Shehbaz Sharif and his niece Maryam Nawaz due to reluctance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against their acquittal in the scam.

PTI Central Additional Secretary General Senator Azam Khan Swati filed a formal application in the apex court on Saturday in this regard.

In his plea, Swati pleaded that the NAB’s reluctance to file an appeal in the SC against the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in corruption cases involving billions of rupees from the national kitty, as the bureau under great pressure since the PDM seized the power through conspiracy.

PTI Senator, in his petition, stated that the PTI had decided to become a party in this mega corruption scam, requesting the apex court to let the largest party of the country represent the people of Pakistan to become party in the important case.

Senator Swati went on to say that the NAB was the first target of the “imported government” after “regime change conspiracy” was launched to help save the skins of the “ruling junta”.

He said that the rulers amended the NAB law to clip the wings of the accountability bureau in order to make the body a powerless entity to help protect and safeguard the “thieves and crooks” [allegedly] involved in billions of corruption from jail.

Azam Swati reminded the Chairman of NAB had to tender resignation from his post due to the unnecessary interference and constant pressure of the Sharifs.

He said that NAB’s reluctance to appeal against the acquittal decisions of Maryam and Shehbaz badly dented the national interests. Azam Swati stated that the PTI would not allow the loot and plunder of this national wealth, come what may.