APHC leader urges world to take notice of rights violations in occupied Kashmir

By APP
SRINAGAR, INDIA - AUGUST 7: CRPF men patrol during the curfew hours on August 7, 2016 in Srinagar, India. Kashmir has been reeling under violence, curfew and separatists called protest shutdown for the last 28 days. At least 52 people, including 50 civilians and two policemen, have died and more than 3,500 were injured in the present unrest triggered by the death of Hizbul commander, Burhan Wani, on July 8. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Altaf Hussain Wani, expressed deep concerns about the worsening situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of India’s apartheid regime’s atrocities against the people of Kashmir.

Wani criticised the government of Narendra Modi for letting loose its forces and secret agencies to harass and humiliate Kashmiri political activists.

He also said the Indian forces and secret agencies have been raiding the houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists, while human rights violations by the Indian occupation authorities continue unabated.

He denounced the illegal detention of the Hurriyat leadership and the ruthless suppression of democratic dissent, which has created a climate of fear in the region.

Wani expressed his anguish over the continued bloodshed and mayhem in the occupied territory and urged the international community to take effective notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the region.

He also highlighted the main cause and consequence of the rights violations in the region, which is the lingering dispute.

Wani maintained that the valiant Kashmiri people are fully determined to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs, despite India’s colonial-era tactics.

He also appreciated Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir’s recent statement on Kashmir and said it has sent a positive message across the Line of Control (LoC), generating a wave of optimism in occupied Kashmir and boosting the morale of the freedom-loving people in the region.

