Security forces nick notorious terrorist, founder of outlawed BNA

RAWALPINDI: In a high-profile successful intelligence-based operation, the lead intelligence agency successfully apprehended a high-value target (HVT) Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The military’s media wing revealed that he has been a hardcore militant as well as the founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA) which came into being after the amalgamation of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA).

After the successful capture of High Value Target (HVT) Gulzar Imam alias Shambay. We pay tribute to all the unknown heroes from our Intelligence agencies, working tirelessly day and night to keep us all safe.#PakistanZindabad @OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #COAS… pic.twitter.com/CJka5Ttz1O — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) April 7, 2023

“BNA has been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki,” the ISPR said.

The statement mentioned that Gulzar Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018.

The military’s media wing stated that the apprehended militant was also instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head.

“His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on the record; his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) are being investigated,” it stated.

The ISPR further mentioned that reportedly, HIAs also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests. “He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, that spanned months over various geographical locations,” the statement read.

“The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilise the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.

“Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes,” the military’s media wing said.