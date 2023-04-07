NATIONAL

PM launches mental health app ‘Humraaz’ helpline

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing on National Assembly Session. INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched a mobile application and helpline to address the issues related to mental health.The App titled “Humraaz” and toll-free helpline 1166 would provide free mental health assistance to the people.

“On this World Health Day, I am pleased to announce the launch of Government’s first dedicated mental health App #Humraaz & helpline,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said citizens’ well-being and especially mental health was paramount for the society’s improvement. “We need to remove taboo around mental health,” he added.

