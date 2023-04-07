PEF and University of Education collaborate to improve educational projects

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and the University of Education (UoE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on scholarly research aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of PEF’s educational projects.

The MoU was signed in the office of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, with Managing Director of PEF Manzar Javed Ali, Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Qurat ul-Ain Memon, and Director (External Linkages) University of Education Dr. Muhammad Anwar also signing on the document.

Under the MoU, research scholars, BS (Honours), MPhil, MS, and PhD students of the University of Education will conduct research on the topics given by the PEF. The PEF will issue research grants to ensure that researchers and students do not face financial hardship during research.

This collaboration between PEF and UoE will help to provide quality education to the children studying in the partner schools affiliated with PEF programs.

Ali expressed his optimism about the MoU, stating that the collaboration will make PEF’s educational projects more effective and efficient through research. This partnership will undoubtedly yield positive results for the education sector in Punjab, he said.