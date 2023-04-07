KP govt okays handing over of Ali Amin Gandapur to Punjab

DI KHAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday has approved handing over of PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Punjab.

Following the Punjab Home Department sent a letter to the KP Home Department, it was decided to hand over accused Gandapur to the Bhakkar police upon completion of all legal formalities.

Gandapur is wanted by the Bhakkar police in connection with opening firing on police posts in Sarai Mahajir and Dajal, interfering in official work and breaking police barrier by hitting it with his car while returning from Lahore last month.

The Bhakkar police had registered a case on terrorism charges against Gandapur. According to police, Gandapur and his guards were signalled to stop at the police post last month but, under the influence of liquor, they resorted to firing and fled away. Police, however, chased down his guards and detained four of them and also impounded their vehicle.

Yesterday, the KP police had arrested Ali Amin Gandapur after a long standoff at Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench. The former PTI minister appeared in the court when the police surrounded the court building.

Gandapur remained inside the court premises to prevent his arrest which spun into a dramatic situation which lasted for several hours while the DPO with a large number of police personnel, armoured vehicles and trucks remained present outside the building.

Later, Gandapur surrendered to the police who took him into custody outside the Peshawar High Court, DI Khan bench where he went to secure bail in the cases registered against him on different charges including terrorism.

The police team – headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera – shifted Ali Amin Gandapur to an unknown location.

Earlier in April, DPO Bhakkar said that the arms seized at Dajjal check post were destined to Zaman Park – residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

District Police Officer Mohammad Naveed said that the accused were intending to shift the arms to Lahore in the name of a private security company.

“The security company provided licenses of 13 rifles, all of which were issued by the government of Balochistan,” police chief said. “A letter has been written to the home department for verification of these licenses,” he further said.

However, licenses of nine rifles were not provided, he said. “Arrested accused Ijaz has confessed that the unlicensed arms were destined to Zaman Park,” DPO said. “Accused Ijaz also confessed that the arms were kept at the place of Ali Amin Gandapur,” he added.