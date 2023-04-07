IHC bars FIA, police from arresting Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: While granting a restraining order, the Islamabad High Court on Friday barred the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed.

The IHC issued the order after hearing a plea filed by PTI leader Murad Saeed, seeking details of the cases against him and a stay order on his arrest.

During the hearing, the court directed the police and FIA not to take any action against Murad Saeed until the next hearing.

The court also issued a notice to the police and FIA, seeking details of the cases registered against Murad Saeed before the next hearing.