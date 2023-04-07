Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution celebration starts from Monday

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that a comprehensive one month long celebration will be organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution. In his remarks in the House on Friday, he said these celebrations will begin on Monday at 10 in the morning at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The Speaker said a national constitutional convention is being organized in the House. Different segments of the society including constitutional heads of the provinces, vice chancellors of universities, women, social and political workers and students have been invited to attend the convention.

He asked the members of the National Assembly, especially the Ministers and Opposition members to ensure their presence in this event.Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said we have to give a message to the youth on this day that while rising above our differences, we have the capabilities to celebrate our successes and national festivals in a befitting manner.The House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 10 in the morning.