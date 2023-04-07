NATIONAL

Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution celebration starts from Monday

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers patrol in front of the President House, a day after Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf declared a state of emergency, in Islamabad, 04 November 2007. Police set up barricades and unrolled coils of barbed wire to block access to key government and state installations in the Pakistani capital Islamabad after the declaration of emergency rule. The heightened security was ordered after President Pervez Musharraf late 03 November imposed a state of emergency, suspended the constitution and sacked the nation's chief justice. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that a comprehensive one month long celebration will be organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution. In his remarks in the House on Friday, he said these celebrations will begin on Monday at 10 in the morning at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The Speaker said a national constitutional convention is being organized in the House. Different segments of the society including constitutional heads of the provinces, vice chancellors of universities, women, social and political workers and students have been invited to attend the convention.

He asked the members of the National Assembly, especially the Ministers and Opposition members to ensure their presence in this event.Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said we have to give a message to the youth on this day that while rising above our differences, we have the capabilities to celebrate our successes and national festivals in a befitting manner.The House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 10 in the morning.

Previous article
FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA informed
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PEF and University of Education collaborate to improve educational projects

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and the University of Education (UoE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on scholarly research...

Epaper_07-04-2023 LHR

Epaper_07-04-2023 KHI

Epaper_07-04-2023 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.