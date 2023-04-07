FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA informed

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that the Foreign Office (FO) was committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions especially in the domain of extending consular services to Pakistani Diaspora.Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the House, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Syed Hussain Tariq said the missions extend assistance to prisoners in accordance with local laws of the host countries.

He said our embassies sent consequent teams to different cities of the host country to provide consular services like attestation of documents and registration of work certificates. Besides, heads of Pakistan Missions abroad hold open and E-kachehris on a regular basis with the resident Pakistani community to solve their problems. The Parliamentary Secretary said the financial and legal assistance is provided to destitute Pakistanis who are either stranded or unable to travel on their own expenses.

He informed the House that the Foreign Office is in process to establish NADRA counters in various Missions abroad.Responding to another question, Syed Hussain Tariq said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has neither sold nor procured any property abroad during the last five years.