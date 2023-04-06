Pressure tactics

This refers to the grim reality of mob justice in Pakistan. These days, popular political leaders are involved in mob justice, or, should one say injustice. They are trying to influence the independent judiciary through different means and tools. Going to the court with a rally of supporters is the recent trend.

At one point we saw that the gates of the court were broken by the goons who went along with their leader, which is alarming and sad. What lessons are these politicians teaching to the masses? Just gather a mob around you, and there is no fear of being punished. That seems to be the only lesson they have.

The nation is doomed if such activities are not stopped. Other political leaders will follow suit. What about those who cannot bring hundreds of workers/followers to the courts? I fear they will resort to some other means and methods to save their skin and put pressure on the judiciary. We need to stop this before it gets too late. Simply put, this is not democracy.

AHMAD RAZA KHAN

LAHORE