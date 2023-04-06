Parliament ‘rejects’ Supreme Court order to conduct provincial elections

ISLAMABAD: The parliament on Thursday rejected a Supreme Court order to conduct provincial snap elections, in the latest move in a power struggle between the government and the top court amid political and economic instability.

The top court had on Tuesday ruled illegal the government’s move to delay the snap polls in two provinces where former prime minister Imran Khan had dissolved his local governments earlier this year.

The speaker, in a live broadcast, said a motion, tabled by Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), was adopted by a majority of MPs to reject the court decision by a three-judge panel headed by the chief justice and to demand a full court panel consisting of all judges hear the case.

سپریم کورٹ کے خلاف منظور ہونے والی قرارداد ۔۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/KyZHQGkkL6 — Siddique Jan (@SdqJaan) April 6, 2023

The resolution also sought the formation of a full court to review the “wrong interpretation” of Article 63-A of the Constitution. It expressed concerns over the “interference in political matters” and called for simultaneous general elections across the country for political and economic stability.

The prime minister briefly attended the proceedings and left after the resolution was passed.

The court’s Tuesday order said that the elections in two provinces should go ahead despite government reluctance to hold the votes now as it struggles with an economic crisis and a political challenge from the opposition.

It gave a date of May 14 for voting in Punjab, and a pending date for voting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to some technical issues.

It also ordered the government to release funds worth Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for voting and told it to update the court by April 11.

The government and judiciary have been at odds over cases related to political wrangling, and parliament last week introduced a draft law to clip the chief justice’s powers.

Shehbaz Sharif’s government has been saying the country’s poor economic condition didn’t allow spending on the snap polls and then on general elections due later this year.

Before the tabling of the motion, lawmakers in the National Assembly took the opportunity to criticise both the Supreme Court and Khan. During the session, Minister for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri emphasized that while the House respects the courts, they need to understand the “trichotomy of power” and that every institution requires a certain level of respect.

She stressed that the Constitution should be upheld and not the ego of one person. She also called for a separation between the executive and judiciary, stating that the executive should not interfere with the judiciary, and vice versa.

Marri then made a film reference, likening Khan to the “Manchurian candidate” and quoting his alleged statement that “it is better to blow Pakistan up with an atom bomb rather than letting these people come back in power”. She also called Khan a “narcissist”.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies had dissolved the provincial governments, hoping that it would force Sharif’s government to hold snap polls across the country, his longstanding demand since he was ousted a year ago.

AL-AQSA MOSQUE RAID CONDEMNED

Meanwhile, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the recent Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Jerusalem. The resolution was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Naz Baloch, who said the parliament strongly condemned the brutal attack by Israeli forces during the holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution further said that attacking innocent worshipers, including women and children, was a gross violation of human rights.

The National Assembly expressed its solidarity with the people of Palestine and demanded that the international community, including human rights organizations, break their silence on this violence.

The violence led by the Israeli forces deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world, the resolution added.

— With Reuters