NSC meeting convened to ‘use security as pretext’ to polls delay: Imran Khan

— Says PDM’s actions not only expose army to judiciary but to nation as well

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan fired fresh salvo at “imported government” for convening National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to what, he said, to use “security as a pretext” to justify postponement of the elections.

In a series of posts at social media blogging site, Twitter, PTI Chairman said that the imported government-convened NSC would expose the armed forces not only to the judiciary but directly to the nation. Imran Khan said that now a meeting of the NSC has been called to try to postpone the elections and use security as a justification.

It is now clear what PDM wants – any which way to get out of elections. They brought in an unconstitutional bill on SC & an NA resolution against Judiciary. Now tomorrow an NSC mtg called to try & use security as pretext for postponement of elections. This will pit armed forces… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2023

He stated said that it was now fully clear that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to avoid the elections in any case. PTI Chairman went on to say that the PDM government brought an unconstitutional law regarding the Supreme Court (SC) and passed a resolution against the judiciary in the National Assembly.

Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak. PDM & handlers have a one point agenda – that is to go after PTI workers & leadership. It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah. pic.twitter.com/PU3GILBnjo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2023

Reacting over the detention of PTI senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan, PTI Chairman said that today complete law of the jungle prevailed in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that the PDM and its handlers had a one point agenda – that was to go after PTI workers and leadership.

“It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah.”