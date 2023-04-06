NATIONAL

Maryam wants PM Shehbaz disqualified, claims Fawad Chaudhry

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 02: Deputy Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) Chowdhury Fawad Hussain speaks in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office ahead of its verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in a foreign funding case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 02, 2022. The security in Islamabadâs âred zoneâ was put on high alert ahead of the ECPâs verdict. The Election Commission of Pakistan, in a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to see Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif getting disqualified.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Chaudhry lambasted the incumbent government for tabling the resolution against the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling, saying that by tabling the resolution in the National Assembly against the apex court’s verdict, the decision will not be changed.

Firing a broadside at the coalition government for “not being willing to contest elections”, Mr Chaudhry said, “The constitution states that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assembly. But the government is not following the constitution of the country. The rulers believe they should take away the right of the people to vote.”

He stressed the need for getting out of the political turmoil in a bid to get out of the economic woes. He urged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return the “national wealth” and then moved wherever he wanted.

Mr Chaudhry also slammed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for talking about martial law.

Bashing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for talking about the country’s constitution, Mr Chaudhry said, “One should not take Rana Sanaullah’ statement as serious, when he talks about the constitution.”

Previous article
PDM boycotts by-election in NA-118
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI moves Supreme Court over delay in KP polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over delay in elections in Khyber Paktunkhwa. The development comes a day...

Matric question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Lahore

NSC set to discuss political crises tomorrow amid rising political turmoil

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill stopped from traveling for Umrah

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.