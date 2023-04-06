Maryam wants PM Shehbaz disqualified, claims Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to see Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif getting disqualified.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Chaudhry lambasted the incumbent government for tabling the resolution against the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling, saying that by tabling the resolution in the National Assembly against the apex court’s verdict, the decision will not be changed.

Firing a broadside at the coalition government for “not being willing to contest elections”, Mr Chaudhry said, “The constitution states that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assembly. But the government is not following the constitution of the country. The rulers believe they should take away the right of the people to vote.”

He stressed the need for getting out of the political turmoil in a bid to get out of the economic woes. He urged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return the “national wealth” and then moved wherever he wanted.

Mr Chaudhry also slammed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for talking about martial law.

Bashing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for talking about the country’s constitution, Mr Chaudhry said, “One should not take Rana Sanaullah’ statement as serious, when he talks about the constitution.”